Reece scores as Crusaders overcome the Highlanders

Fiji born Sevu Reece was in sensational form scoring a try to help Crusaders beat the Highlanders 26-13 in the first Super Rugby Aotearoa match.

Reece showed his class and brilliant footwork to dive over the try line to give Crusaders a confident lead straight after the breather.

The Fijian also assisted in Crusaders first try after he managed to kick at the right time at the right place for Codie Taylor to dive over the try line in the 12th minute.

The Reds increased their lead through Bryn Hall four minutes later.

Highlanders came back strongly after being 14-0 down as Shannon Frizell and Connor Garden-Bachop scored a try each.

Both sides came out firing with two tries a piece in the first half but Richie Mo’unga’s kicking for the Crusaders made the difference for a 14-10 half time lead.

Highlanders got the first points after the break with Mitchell Hunt’s penalty for a 13-14 scoreline but Reece brilliance made it 19-13.

Crusaders never looked back after that try as Brodie McAlister scored the final try to make it 26-13.