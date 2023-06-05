Ravouvou and Tela shine in new positions

Kalaveti Ravouvou on attack for the Fijian Drua against the Reds

Departing Swire Shipping Fijian Drua inside center Kalaveti Ravouvou stood out in his new position against the Reds on Saturday according to head coach Mick Byrne.

The Drua coach put Ravouvou on the wing and it paid dividends with the Nadroga man showing no signs of playing out of position.

Byrne says Ravouvou took on the game line cutting back in when he got the ball on the edge and got the team on the front foot from the outside channel.

Ravouvou may even play on the wing for Bristol Bears next season and Byrne didn’t reveal whether he’ll use him again in the same position on Saturday.

The Drua coach is also impressed with how our two fly-halves Caleb Muntz and Teti Tela combined against the Reds.

“That’s the way the modern game is now, there’s two distributors out there and he (Tela) shared his role very well and I’m sure he and Caleb, they communicate very well during the week, they’re good mates obviously but they combined well at training during the week so they led the team well around the park”.

The Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific quarter-finals start on Friday with the Blues and Waratahs at 7:35pm.

Three games will be held on Saturday when the Chiefs host the Reds at 4:35pm followed by the Drua and Crusaders game at 7:05pm before Brumbies takes on Hurricanes at 9:35pm.

You can watch the Drua and Crusaders match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.