Ravalawa starts for Dragons

Mikaele Ravalawa.

The St George Illawarra Dragons are fielding an experienced side for their NRL Pre-Season Challenge round one clash against Saint Helens of England on Saturday.

Fiji Bati winger Mikaele Ravalawa is one of the NRL regulars on the starting side.

Other Dragons stars include Blake Lawrie, Moses Suli, Zac Lomax, Moses Mbye, Jacob Liddle, Mat Feagai, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Francis Molo and Tautau Moga.

Saint Helens have the likes of England World Cup stars Tommy Makinson, Jack Welsby, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles and Matty Lees.

They’re joined by some faces very familiar to fans in Australia Konrad Hurrell, Curtis Sironen, Will Hopoate, Sione Mata’utia, Agnatius Paasi and Joey Lussick.

The two sides clash at 9:05pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, at 7 tonight the Warriors hosts West Tigers.