Ratu Navula only U14 side in the west, miss out on Deans

Despite winning the Western Zone title, Ratu Navula College’s Under-14 team will not progress to the Vodafone Deans Trophy national playoffs, falling short of the minimum participation requirements set by the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union.

Western Secondary Schools Rugby Union president Jovesa Saqali confirmed to FBC Sports that the school was the only under 14 team competing from the West.

As a result, they were unable to meet the minimum participation threshold outlined in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union’s Terms of Participation (TOP).

“As per the TOP, each zone must have at least four teams in a particular grade, and every team must play six or more games to be eligible for the nationals. We’re just abiding by the rules, and we understand the situation.”

To maintain some level of weekly competition, Ratu Navula’s Under-14 side was scheduled to play against Under-15 teams from schools on bye, simply to gain match fitness and experience.

The school has since accepted the ruling, with principal Jeremaia Lewaravu telling FBC Sports they now have clarity over the issue.

“We’ve done what we could and we’ve been clarified on the matter. We understand it now.”

The Vodafone Deans quarterfinals will be held this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Prince Charles Park in Nadi with both ground one games live on FBC Sports and FBC 2.









