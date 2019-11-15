Rasaku may be Baber's answer to Botitu

Young Fiji 7s squad member Kaminieli Rasaku may be the answer to Gareth Baber’s missing link in the rover’s position.

Baber has been looking for a rover following Vilimoni Botitu’s departure.

Rasaku has been quite outstanding at rover for the FDS Barbarian Brothers after the side recorded three pool wins today.

The Barbarian Brothers led by Jerry Tuwai defeated Sevuloni Mocenacagi’s Yamacia 19-7 in the final pool match today with Rasaku scoring a try and setting up another.

This means the Barbarians top the pool and will have the luxury of not playing in the pre-elimination round today.

However, it means defending champions Police Blue still has a chance to go through because the 2nd and 3rd placed teams will make the first elimination round this afternoon.

Mocenacagi and his younger brothers Kavekini and Isoa Tabu were instrumental in their 14-5 win over Police Blue.

The defending champions lost to Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarian Brothers 14-7 in the first match.

Yamacia thrashed Naviavia Gladiators 48-0 in its second match. The FDS Barbarian Brothers also beat the Gladiators 29-0 in their second game.

Looking at this group, which is dubbed as the ‘pool of opportunities’, Yamacia and Barbarian Brothers will go through to the eliminations.