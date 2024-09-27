Ranitu names squad for schoolboys Test

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Fiji School Boys Under-18 coach Peniona Ranitu has named his match day 23 to face the Australian School Boys in their Test match tomorrow at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

In the forward pack, Rupeni Nuinui starts at loosehead prop, with Waisake Vakacere at hooker and Raymond Navunikaba at tighthead prop.

The second-row partnership will see Sosiceni Waqa and Saimoni Vaisova locking the scrum.



Isoa Koroinawai, Samuela Tuidraki and Sireli Nete are the loose forwards.

Queen Victoria School Deans U18 winning halves pair, Meli Waqairadovu takes charge at scrumhalf, linking up with fly-half Anare Tabakaucoro.

Joji Rakaba and Maleli Nauvasi are the centres.

Duacake Vulainabuwaha will start on the left wing, Nathan Stephens on the right g and Josaia Ralulu at fullback.

The bench includes Nasinu skipper Rafaele Dagaga, Jone Buadromo, Ratu Osea Dasalusalu, Savenaca Qabale, Ratu Epeli Roseruvakula, Isikeli Bari, Asaeli Gade and Emosi Nuku.

The match will kick-off at 6pm tomorrow at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

You can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.