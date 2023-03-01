Rakuro expected to have long term contract

Taniela Rakuro

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is very conscious of the situation surrounding their young players like Taniela Rakuro.

Drua head coach Mick Byrne is aware that overseas clubs will start circling around the young Nadroga man after making his Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific debut last week against Moana Pasifika where he scored the winning try.

However, the Drua will make sure to have Rakuro and a few other youngsters for a little longer.

Rakuro signed a short term contract last week which Bryne said was about five weeks but that will soon change.

Byrne says we should expect some developments in young players contracts in a few weeks.

‘You know we’ll make some announcements in the next few weeks as we start to look at creating some depth for the next three or four years with player signings, if everything goes according to plan over the next few weeks, we should be able to put a few these younger players away on longer term contracts’.

The Drua will name their side tomorrow at 1pm but prop Jone Koroiduadua will miss out for failing a head injury assessment.

Byrne has also indicated that Emosi Tuqiri may not be included as well due to injury which means the Drua will name two new starting props.

The Drua faces Waratahs at 8:35pm on Saturday and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.