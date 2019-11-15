Home

Rugby

Raka assists Clermont Auvergne in defeating Ulster

Planet Rugby
January 12, 2020 12:05 pm

Alivereti Raka crossed the try line yesterday as Clermont Auvergne move to the top of Pool 3 in the Champions Cup.

This is courtesy of a 29-13 victory against Ulster at the Stade Marcel Michelin.

Ulster, who drop to second spot, host Bath next weekend where a win would see Dan McFarland’s side join Clermont in the last eight.

Other than Raka, George Moala, Morgan Parra, Greig Laidlaw and Camille scored tries to secure a victory for the French side.

John Cooney scored all Ulster’s points with a try, conversion and a penalty.

