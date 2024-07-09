Radradra joins team

Olympic gold medallist and France based Semi Radradra has joined the Flying Fijians squad ahead of the Test with the All Blacks in San Diego, USA next weekend.

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne says the Somosomo villager from Taveuni joined the team last week.

Another 2020 Olympic gold medalist Sireli Maqala is also in camp.

The national coach says Radradra’s experience and professionalism are vital for the team.

“Semi was just finishing up a tournament at home and I gave him that opportunity so he was the only one that joined late, everyone else have been here from the start and training well.”

Byrne says there are no injury concerns after Georgia match last week and he’s thankful that Caleb Muntz is now running well.

The Flying Fijians will travel to the US on the weekend before playing the All Blacks next Saturday.