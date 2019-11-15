Home

Radradra helps Bristol to European Challenge Cup finals

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 26, 2020 10:20 am
[Source: Bristol Live]

Flying Fijian centre Semi Radradra was in exceptional form as he helped his side beat Bordeaux 37-20 in the European Challenge Cup semi-final last night.

Radradra’s offload sets up decisive try as Bristol Bears reach first European final

Bristol needed extra time to make their first-ever European final as they beat Bordeaux 37-20 in the Challenge Cup at Ashton Gate

Article continues after advertisement

With the scores tied at 20-20 after normal time, tries from Piers O’Conor and Max Malins saw Bristol overcome opponents who were down to 14 men for the extra period after injury.

