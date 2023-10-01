Rabuka overjoyed with Fiji's win

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka expressed his immense joy and pride over the Fiji Water Flying Fijians 17-12 win against Georgia this morning.

Returning home after successful international diplomatic engagements, Rabuka arrived just in time for Fiji’s victory against Georgia in the Rugby World Cup match this morning.

He commends the team’s unwavering resilience and unwavering determination, which embody the spirit of Fiji’s proud sporting heritage.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka extends his heartfelt congratulations to the players, coaching staff, and all Fijians who passionately supported the national team.