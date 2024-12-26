Rabitu sets sights on bigger goals next season

Nineteen-year-old Isikeli Rabitu is positioning himself as a key contender for Fiji’s coveted number 10 jersey, with his stellar performances for the Fijian Drua turning heads in the rugby world.

Rabitu’s breakthrough in the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season, including a memorable try against the Hurricanes, showcased his silky footwork, precise passing, and calm decision-making under pressure.

His ability to control the game and create scoring opportunities has sparked discussions about his potential to succeed Caleb Muntz as Fiji’s next fly-half.

Having already earned starting spots in three games this season, Rabitu is proving he’s more than ready for the big stage.

As Fiji’s rugby talent continues to shine globally, Rabitu represents the future of the nation’s rugby legacy- poised, skilled, and ready to lead.