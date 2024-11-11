Pure joy says Ikanivere

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Real satisfaction to achieve what we set out during the week.

These were the words of Flying Fijians head coach Mick Byrne after they slayed the Welsh Dragons 24-19 at their fortress in Cardiff this morning.

Byrne and skipper Tevita Ikanivere both acknowledged the players and coaching team for a job well done.

The Flying Fijians have created history in Cardiff after beating Wales 24-19 for the first time on their home ground.

Man of the Match, Caleb Muntz, who scored 19 points including a try stood out for Fiji

The other try was scored by Josua Tuisova.

Wales equalled the country’s record losing international streak of 10 successive Test defeats.

Byrne says it feels good to do something for the first time.

“Just ecstatic for the players, I know how hard they worked, there are some players who played on this ground a few times and haven’t had the success but for them to have the success tonight was brilliant.”

Captain Ikanivere also shares similar sentiments.

“Satisfaction and happiness because we know we worked hard through the week preparing to come and win, and when it finally did happen I think it was pure joy and happiness knowing we did the work, and we came and finish it off on the field today.”

Wing Semi Radradra was sin-binned in the 21st minute, but the incident was upgraded to a 20-minute red card while number eight Elia Canakaivata copped a yellow card three minutes earlier as Wales was awarded a penalty try.

Trailing 10-14 at the break, the national side rattled the hosts in the second spell with good defensive reads and their kick chase really helped their cause.

Fiji will now prepare for Spain this weekend.