Pumas outclass Italy by a record 50-18 in Udine

[Source: AP]

Argentina extended its rugby domination of Italy in a record 50-18 win on Saturday.

In a chaotic, helter-skelter game of 42 handling errors and 31 turnovers despite ideal conditions, the Pumas showed their class by being ruthless when Italy made mistakes.

Seven different Pumas scored tries, including flyhalf Tomas Albornoz, who also kicked 15 points off the tee.

It tallied into Argentina’s biggest win against Italy in their contest’s 46-year history. The Pumas had never reached 40 points against Italy in their previous 23 matchups.

The Pumas stretched their winning run against Italy to nine tests since 2008. Italy hasn’t won a home game against the Pumas since 1998.

Argentina rebounded from losing the Rugby Championship title decider to South Africa in Mbombela in September with a confidence booster before facing Ireland next Friday.

Another boost was coach Felipe Contepomi confirming former captain Pablo Matera will return from suspension, and flyhalf Santiago Carreras could from an ankle injury.

The Italians endured a sobering night, producing their worst performance of a banner year in which they beat Scotland and Japan and drew with France.