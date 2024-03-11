Prime Minister congratulates Drua

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has congratulated Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi and the squad during the Parliament session this morning, for their win against the Crusaders over the weekend.

This win marks the Druas first victory for the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Rabuka says it wouldn’t have been possible without the hard working coaching staff and all who contributed to the team’s success.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m fortunate to have to have watch all their three victories at home, the first two by the very slimmest of margin and also in the last minute and the last match was a quite a comfortable 10 point margin.”

The Prime Minister also extends gratitude to the large crowd of Fijians who attended the game over the weekend.

Today, the Drua commenced preparations for their upcoming match against the Chiefs, focusing on refining tactical aspects of their game.

The Drua meet the Chiefs in Waikato on Saturday at 6:30pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.