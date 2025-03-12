Pressure on Brumbies women to deliver in Lautoka

The ACT Brumbies women during one of their training session [Source: ACT Brumbies/Facebook]

The ACT Brumbies are aware it’ll be difficult to contain the Fijian Drua Women in Lautoka this weekend.

Captain Siokapesi Palu told the Australian media that there is a lot of pressure.

She says they do want to win this game against the Drua after they draw with the Force.

Palu also says the Drua women love their rugby and it’s part of their culture.

The Brumbies are boosted by the arrival of Sevens hero Tia Hinds, who instantly made an impact with a kick and re-gather try in last week’s trial.

Hinds is expected to play on Saturday, forming a strong partnership with Wallaroo Faitala Moleka.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women play Brumbies at 3:35pm on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

