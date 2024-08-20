President thanks Fijiana and Flying Fijians

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The FIJI Water Flying Fijians and the Vodafone Fijiana XV presented their itatau to the President of the Republic of Fiji, His Excellency Ratu Wiliame Katonivere at the State House, in preparation for the Pacific Nations Cup and the Vodafone Fijiana XV’s series of international matches next month.

In accepting their itatau, the head of state expressed his heartfelt gratitude to both the team’s management and players for the kind gesture.

Whether it’s in 7s or 15s, President Katonivere proudly acknowledged the remarkable achievements of our rugby teams, stating that they have brought immense pride to all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“We would like to thank you for your unwavering commitment to uplifting the image of rugby both locally and internationally. Because of your outstanding performances you have become role models for our younger generations, inspiring them to work hard and pursue careers in rugby.”



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

President Katonivere further expressed his gratitude to the Fiji Rugby Union and administrators, coaches and team officials for their commitment and hard work in nurturing rugby players to participate internationally.

The Flying Fijians will take on Samoa at 6pm this Friday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva while the Vodafone Fijiana XV prepare for a series of international matches, including the upcoming WXV 3 tournament in Dubai next month.