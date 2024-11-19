Pool draws out for Oceania 7s Championship

The Fiji men’s 7s development team will face Tuvalu and Nauru in Pool A of the 2024 Oceania Rugby Sevens Championship in the Solomon Islands next month.

For the very first time, the region’s premiere rugby tournament, which will be played at Honiara’s National Stadium, will be held outside of Fiji, New Zealand, Australia or Samoa.

Pool B includes Australia Development, Vanuatu, American Samoa and Japan Development sides.

Samoa, Cook Islands, Kiribati and New Caledonia are in Pool C, while Tonga, Solomon Islands, Niue and Tahiti form Pool D.

In the women’s division, Fiji Development is grouped with the hosts Solomon Islands and Vanuatu in Pool A.

Pool B features Samoa, American Samoa and Vanuatu, while Tonga, Cook Islands and Kiribati make up Pool C.

The 2024 Oceania Rugby 7s will take place on the 7th and 8th of next month and will bring together teams from across the region, competing for qualification to the World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.

The tournament offers two men’s teams and one women’s team the chance to compete on the global stage, further enhancing its significance for Pacific rugby and for the Solomon Islands on the international sporting map.