Ponga withdraws from World Cup selection

[Source: NRL.com]

Knights star Kalyn Ponga has officially withdrawn from potential selection for the Australian Kangaroos ahead of the World Cup starting next month in England.

The Knights released a statement on Wednesday indicating Ponga had informed Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga he would make himself unavailable for the tournament.

This is in a bid to focus on Newcastle’s return to pre-season training in November.

The Knights were one of the most disappointing NRL sides in 2022 with Ponga restricted to just 14 appearances due to repeated head knocks, including a final one in Round 19 that ruled him out of the final six weeks of the season.