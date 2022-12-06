Pivac axed, Gatland back as Wales coach

Wayne Pivac. [Photo Credit: The Telegraph]

Former Flying Fijians coach Wayne Pivac has left his role as Wales head coach.

He has been replaced by Warren Gatland, the man he took over from three years ago.

The Welsh Rugby Union confirmed Pivac’s departure following their review of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series campaign that included a home defeat against Georgia.

Under Pivac, Wales won just 13 of 34 Tests following the 2019 World Cup.

Wales suffered a ninth defeat in 12 tests this year when they blew a 21-point lead in the 39-34 loss to Australia last month.

Pivac who led Fiji to a second World Cup 7s win in 2005 says he’s extremely sad to leave.

Gatland will leave New Zealand-based side the Chiefs, where he’s director of rugby, with immediate effect and return to Wales before Christmas.