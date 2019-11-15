Pacific Tests on the cards in 2020 says NZR boss

Pacific teams could benefit from some form of international rugby action in the last quarter of the year.

This is after World Rugby proposed an adjusted calendar that would see Test matches played in the southern hemisphere during October, before a northern reciprocation one month later.

While speaking to RNZ, New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson reveals that discussions have already started that would see matches played in New Zealand in 2020.

Robinson says the most likely international scenario at the moment is playing some sort of international rugby in the last quarter of the year.

He adds they are talking to all different parties including some in the northern hemisphere, their SANZAAR partners for trans-Tasman bubbles.

Robinson says even the Pacific could be a team.

Another suggested idea would see the Rugby Championship played entirely within Australia, with the four SANZAAR nations relocating to create a southern hemisphere rugby bubble.

With COVID-19 having halted global sport in its tracks in 2020, the All Blacks’ July series against Wales, and one-off Test against Scotland have had to be indefinitely postponed, due to travel restrictions both at home and abroad.

[Source: TVNZ]