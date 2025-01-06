Oran Park rugby league continue support for Nabua

Scott Gettings, President of Oran Park Rugby League

The Nabua community in Suva has once again received a boost in its rugby union and rugby league development efforts, thanks to the continued support from Sydney’s Oran Park Rugby League Football Club.

The handover of kits and equipment marked the third year of collaboration between the Australian club and Nabua, solidifying a growing partnership.

Scott Gettings, President of Oran Park Rugby League, says the purpose of the event is to keep the relationship between them and the Nabua community alive.

Article continues after advertisement

“The handover today was just to continue our support for the Nabua community. We’ve forged a strong relationship with this club over the years, and we’re focused on helping rugby league grow, starting from the under-six level.”

The contributions, which include merchandise and apparel, are part of Oran Park’s broader vision to aid Nabua’s rugby initiatives.

The partnership reflects a long-term commitment to nurturing young rugby talent in the region and promoting the sport’s growth from grassroots levels.