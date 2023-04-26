NZR announces All Blacks assistant coaches

[Source: Planet Rugby]

Four coaches have been announced to assist Scott Robertson when he becomes All Blacks Head Coach after the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby announced the four coaches today which includes current All Blacks assistant coach and former Flying Fijians scrum coach Jason Ryan.

Ryan will be joined by Leon MacDonald, Jason Holland and Scott Hansen, they’ll take up their respective roles in 2024.

Incumbent All Blacks forwards coach Ryan will continue his role in 2024.

Current Blues Head Coach MacDonald will lead the attack with assistance from Hurricanes Head Coach Holland.

Crusaders Assistant Coach Hansen will be in charge of defence.

Nic Gill, who has been a key part of the All Blacks management group since 2008, will stay on as Head of Performance, leading the Health and Performance team.