NZ Barbarians aim for first win

New Zealand Fiji Barbarians will be out to win its first World School Sevens trophy this weekend in New Zealand.

Since coming into the competition in 2016, the New Zealand-based team has made it to the finals three times but failed to win the title.

Coached by former Flying Fijian Alfred Uluinayau, the young side will be heading into the competitions as underdogs.

Article continues after advertisement

Over the years the club has been a platform for Fijian rugby players to attain scholarships and showcase their talents.

It has also been a pathway for some of these players to get selected up to development provincial clubs.

Some players from the club that have made a name for themselves include Olympic gold medalist and Drua player Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Jacob Ratumaitavuki, Flying Fijian fly-half Caleb Muntz, Canterbury player Chay Fihaki and Veveni Lasaqa.

NZ Fiji Barbarians will meet NZ Niue in their first pool match tomorrow at 10.30am.

You can catch all the live-action on FBC sports on the Walesi platform.