Nuku reflects on Under-20 triumph, sets sights on bigger goals

Sports World Fiji Under-20 winger Emosi Nuku is still soaking in the moment after helping his side defend their Oceania Rugby U20 Challenge title.

For the 19-year-old, the win wasn’t just a milestone for the team; it marked a personal achievement as he donned the national jumper for the first time on international soil.

“It’s my first time to wear the jersey and win the tournament. It makes me happy, and my family is really proud of me.”

Originally from Namalata Village in Kadavu, Nuku’s rugby journey began at the grassroots level, playing Kaji Rugby from the age of 9 before transferring to Nasinu Secondary School, where he competed in the prestigious Deans competition.

Last year, he was part of the Marist Brothers High School U18 team that reached the quarterfinals, a stepping stone that catapulted him into national youth selection.

Now part of Fiji’s U20 squad playing matches in New Zealand and Oceania, the young winger is determined to go even further.

“If I get a chance, I want to play for the Drua and also go overseas to learn and grow as a player,” he added.

With teammates like Ratu Aporosa Lalabalavu and Marist’s first-five Asi Tuilagi continuing in the U18 competition this year, Nuku is confident the next generation of talent is in good hands.

