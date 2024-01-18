Norton cherishes first visit to Fiji

Former England speedster Dan Norton is cherishing his first visit to Fiji as an ambassador for the McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

The 35-year-old retired international who is the all-time leading try scorer in the HSBC World Sevens Series is a main attraction at Lawaqa Park, with fans swarming him for photo opportunities.

Norton says he is looking forward to meeting with fans and even former rivals during the three-day tournament.

“I had the pleasure of playing against Fiji on the World Series for 12 years, some amazing talent and amazing players and looking forward to meeting some of them this weekend and just enjoying the rugby and Fijian cultures well.”

Norton is expected to be inducted into the Sigatoka Town Rugby of Fame this week for his services to the game.