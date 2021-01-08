Northland starts Skipper Cup preparations

The Northland rugby team will be out to regain its glory in the Skipper Cup Premiership this year.

The journey to returning to the Skipper Cup has not been easy for the side after being relegated in 2019.

For Northland, maintaining its spot in the tier one competition is top priority.

Northland vice-president Livai Driu says they’ve started their preparation with a different approach.

“The team that is going to be promoted to the Skipper will need to double their preparation because we are not new to the Skipper but we will be fairing with all the big teams and they have the big names and they have been dominating the domestic competition.”

Northland and Rewa are the two teams promoted to the Skipper Cup competition this year.

Rewa will be the first team to challenge the Farebrother Sullivan trophy against current holders Nadi.