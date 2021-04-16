Home

Northland register first win

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 17, 2021 5:34 pm

Northland has secured their first win in the Skipper Cup Competition edging Tailevu 16-11 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Jovilisi Tarara kicked the final points for Northland in a penalty kick in the dying stages of the second half.

Discipline was an issue for both teams as the sides copped yellow cards in the first half.

Tailevu’s Serupepeli Waqalevu was also shown a red card during the game for a dangerous tackle.

Paula Nauacakalo clamored the lone try for Tailevu while Jone Navori crossed over for Northland.

Northland led 6-0 at half time.

