Northland register first win

Northland has secured their first win in the Skipper Cup Competition edging Tailevu 16-11 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Jovilisi Tarara kicked the final points for Northland in a penalty kick in the dying stages of the second half.

Discipline was an issue for both teams as the sides copped yellow cards in the first half.

Article continues after advertisement

Tailevu’s Serupepeli Waqalevu was also shown a red card during the game for a dangerous tackle.

Paula Nauacakalo clamored the lone try for Tailevu while Jone Navori crossed over for Northland.

Northland led 6-0 at half time.