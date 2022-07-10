No room for mistakes: Cotter

The Flying Fijians will regroup next week before heading into the crucial match against an undefeated Samoan side.

Coach Vern Cotter says playing in Tests matches like the Pacific Nations Cup, there is no room to make mistakes.

He adds they cannot give their opponents an opportunity to score.

“I think from a mindset point of view, we need to become to this games better prepared, expecting that it’s going to be tough, from start to finish, its Test match rugby.”

The Flying Fijians will meet Samoa next week at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3:30pm while Australia A faces Tonga at 12pm.

You can watch both games LIVE on FBC Sports channel.