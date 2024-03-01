No easy games in Super Rugby Pacific: Evans

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are under no illusions about the mammoth task ahead of them in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Mark Evans says the 34-10 defeat to the Blues last week has given the players a taste of the standard of competition they need to be at for the remainder of the season.

Evans says the Mick Byrne-coached side can no longer count any team out, particularly against a much-improved Moana Pasifika team this weekend.

“It’s going to be a tough game, there really aren’t any easy games in Super Rugby Pacific. All the teams are well organized and well prepared and Moana Pasifika are no exception. We are expecting a tough examination and hopefully, we come out on the right side.”

The Fijian Drua will take on the Moana Pasifika at 6 pm tomorrow at AAMI Park in Melbourne in this week’s Super Round.

In other round two games, the Blues meet the Highlanders at 7 tonight while the Melbourne Rebels will take on the Western Force at 9:10pm.

Tomorrow, the Crusaders meet the Waratahs at 8:35pm while on Sunday, the Chiefs battle the Brumbies at 3pm and the Hurricanes take on the Reds at 5:30pm.

You can watch the Drua versus Moana Pasifika match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.