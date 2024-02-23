Nayacalevu’s sister to lead Serua

The youngest sister of Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu, Seleima Vuidravuwalu is set to lead the Serua team in this year’s Royal Tea Ranadi competition.

The team from Serua is determined to make it to the final, with Vuidravuwalu at the helm.

Taking on the captaincy, Vuidravuwalu says she is ready to double her efforts to help her team achieve their goal.

It’s not an easy task but as long as they (my team) have the heart and willingness. My team gives their 100% during training and they always listen and make it easy we always look up (to God) every time before we start and after training as well.

She adds that rugby runs in their blood and she draws inspiration from her two brothers, Waisea and former provincial player Avenisa Vasuinubu.

She says seeing her brothers achieve their dream in the sport has really pushed her to follow in their footsteps.

Serua will take on Malolo in round one of the Ranadi competition at 1 pm at the Ratu Navula School Ground in Nadi.