Nawaqanitawase to leave NSW Waratahs, Rugby Australia in 2025

Mark Nawaqanitawase [Source: Rugby.com.au]

Mark Nawaqanitawase’s departure from Rugby Union has been confirmed for 2025.

Nawaqanitawase advised Rugby Australia he will leave the code at the end of next year after signing a one-year extension in May.

The Waratahs winger is expected to sign with the Sydney Roosters on a two-year deal, set to be confirmed in the coming hours or days.

[File Photo]

Nawaqanitawase debuted for the Waratahs in 2020, instantly making a name for himself with a double against the Crusaders.

2022 was a breakout year for the winger, who was drafted into the Wallabies squad in July before featuring for Australia at the Commonwealth Games.

He would make his debut against Italy later in the year, featuring in three Tests including engineering an incredible comeback against Wales.

Nawaqanitawase played six games for the Wallabies in 2023, scoring in the opening two games of the Rugby World Cup.

His exit is offset by the arrival of Joseph Suaalii, who will head to the Waratahs in 2025.

The 23-year-old is expected to leave the door open for a return in time for the 2027 World Cup.