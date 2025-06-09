Nawaqanitawase hope fans will watch them instead of Wallabies

[file photo]

Former Wallabies winger, Mark Nawaqanitawase, may be returning to rugby union in a year but he’s happy to publicly discourage fans from watching the Wallabies next this weekend.

Nawaqanitawase became the first union-to-league Australian dual international in 34 years when he made his debut in the Kangaroos’ 26-6 Test win over England at Wembley last weekend.

The second Test of the Ashes Series at Liverpool clashes with the Wallabies and England Test at Twickenham.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to nrl.com, he says hopefully people tune into their game and not the Wallabies match with England.

Nawaqanitawase said playing his first league international was “very similar” to turning out in a similar union fixture.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bati play Papua New Guinea Kumuls on Saturday at Santos Stadium at 5pm.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.