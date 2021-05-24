Nausori 10s tournament brings community together

Home

Venina Rakautoga
November 28, 2021 3:45 pm

The Nausori Super Rugby 10s tournament has been dubbed a success after a huge turnout yesterday at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Burelailai Rebels won the Nausori Super 10s battle of the Mataqali against Nakuita Warriors.

The two drew 5-all at full time and the sudden death rule was applied but the two teams were still locked at 5-all after the two periods of three minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

The title was then awarded to Burelailai Rebels after scoring the most tries during the Tournament over Nakuita Warriors.

Rebels captain, Joseva Raiyawa says the win was just the icing on the cake compared to how the event turned out.

“Not only did this tournament help in grassroots rugby development it brought the youth of Nausori together, usually people just like to play for other teams but seeing everyone come together was a nice to see. The win was just the icing on the cake”

The Burelailai Rebels walked away with $1500 and the Komai Nausori Cup while runners-up Nakuita Warriors walked away with $500.

In the women’s division, Valkyries defeated Seahawks 12-7.

After a successful finish yesterday, the Organizing Committee plans the Nausori Super 5 Rugby 10s Tournament will be a yearly event.

