Nasoko’s return vital

The return of Former Fiji 7s captain Kalione Nasoko will be an added boost for the national side on their road to the Tokyo Olympics.

Head coach, Gareth Baber has spoken highly of the experienced players named in the team which include Jerry Tuwai, Kitione Taliga, Alasio Naduva and Nasoko.

After fully recovering from injury, Baber says he has been working hard through training sessions and is where he needs to be.

Article continues after advertisement

Baber adds Nasoko is a significant member of the squad with decent experience in conditioning that will help the younger players.

“And it’s great to see him back to his leading best in training sessions not just in the field of play but also when it comes to conditioning set and leading the players on the standards that are necessary.”

This will be the first time Australia, Fiji and New Zealand will compete together since the cancelation of the 2020 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.