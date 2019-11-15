Namosi falls at home, Skipper Cup semifinalists confirmed

In a pre Skipper Cup semifinal clash, the Ram Sami Suva side has defeated Namosi 22-17 at Thompson Park in Navua.

Both teams will meet again in the semifinals next weekend while Naitasiri takes on Nadroga.

The heavy conditions failed to stop some free-flowing rugby from both teams in Navua today.

Namosi applied the pressure early in the match and played in Suva’s territory in the first 10 minutes.

The hosts were rewarded with a try after a Suva lineup went wrong.

With Namosi leading 5-0, the defending Skipper Cup champions Suva then got their acts together midway in the first half with a converted try to first five-eighth Jeke Suguturaga.

The Namosi side was back in front with their second try which was not converted for a 10-7 lead at halftime.

Suva flyhalf Suguturaga slotted a penalty for a 10-all scoreline early in the second spell.

However, Namosi center Onisi Ratave made a clean break eight minutes later before releasing winger Vinaya Habosi.

The try was converted through fullback Esala Nalobo.

Former RKS student and 2018 Dean’s winning flyhalf Sireli Maqala broke through following a counter attack and teamed with winger Misaele Petero who sprinted away to score.

The capital city side introduced some new players in the second half like Taniela Sadrugu, Meli Tuni, Viliame Baravi, Talanoa Fifita and Jope Tikomailepanoni.

The replacement players surely made an impact with Tuni crossing the Namosi tryline for a 22-17 win to Suva.