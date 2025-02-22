Nakoci focused on Drua

Aloesi Nakoci

Aloesi Nakoci is no stranger to the big stage.

A former Fijiana 7s star and Olympic bronze medalist, she has now turned her focus to the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s campaign.

Named in the squad to face the Brumbies in their pre-season clash, Nakoci is relishing the opportunity to wear the Drua jersey and contribute to the team’s mission.

“I feel happy. I see it and I give back the glory to Him for giving me this talent and for bringing me this far.”

Her rugby journey has been long and rewarding, but she credits her family as the driving force behind her success.

With the new season ahead, Nakoci has a clear goal in mind—to help the Drua reclaim their Super Rugby Women’s title after losing it to the Waratahs last year.

With her experience and determination, Nakoci will undoubtedly be a key figure as the Drua Women prepare for another strong campaign.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women’s team will face the Brumbies at 6pm this evening for their first preseason match of 2025.