Nakoci fit and ready

Fijiana 7s winger Alowesi Nakoci is fit and back training with the team ahead of the World Cup 7s next month in Cape Town, South Africa.

Nakoci missed the Commonwealth Games as she was still in rehab following an injury.

Head coach Saiasi Fuli says Nakoci has recovered well may make the final squad.

“She’s back, she been training for the past five weeks, fully ft. We have another three weeks, if she’s fit and injury free she can catch the plane to Cape Town.”

Fuli’s 19-member squad marched into camp yesterday with only 13 to be selected in the final team.

He says all players need to fight for their spot and maintain a consistent performance.

The Rugby Sevens World Cup will be held from the 9th-11th of next month.