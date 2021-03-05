Nadolo re-signs with Leicester Tiger

Fijian international Nemani Nadolo has re-signed for the English club Leicester Tiger.

The 33-year-old joined Tigers in 2020 and has made nine appearances and scored five tries for Leicester since debuting during the recommenced 2019/20 campaign.

Nadolo has made 30 Test appearances for Fiji, including starring for the Pacific Island nation in the inaugural Autumn Nations Cup last season.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking about the re-signing of Nadolo, Leicester Tigers coach Steve Borthwick says Nadolo has been a positive influence on the club since arriving last season and they are pleased to extend his time at the Tigers.

Also re-signing for the Tigers this season is England prop Dan Cole.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have also brought in Scotland prop Darryl Marfo and recruited Francois van Wyk from Northampton for next season.

[Source: BBC]