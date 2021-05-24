Home

Nadi to host unbeaten Naitasiri

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
May 10, 2022 12:50 pm

A top of the table clash will be expected as the top two teams in the Skipper Cup, Nadi and Naitasiri will meet on Saturday.

Naitasiri is currently unbeaten in the competition whereas Nadi has faced one loss against Namosi in round four.

This match will be live and exclusive on FBC TV at 3pm.

Before that the under-19 match between Nadi and Naitasiri will air live on FBC TV at 11am.

In other Skipper Cup matches, Rewa will host Suva at Burebasaga ground.

Tailevu hosts Northland at Ratu Cakobau Park and Namosi will host Nadroga at Thompson Park in Navua.

 

