Nadi and Suva Skipper semi-final on Friday

The Skipper Cup semi-final between defending champions Suva and Nadi will be held on Friday and not Saturday.

Only the second semi-final will be played on Saturday at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori where Naitasiri hosts Nadroga.

Suva takes on Nadi at 4pm while the Under-19 semifinal clash between Nadroga and Nadi starts at 12pm.

Article continues after advertisement

On Saturday the second U-19 semi-final kicks off at 11am as Nasitasiri takes on Suva.

The senior semifinal between Naitasiri and Nadroga begins at 3pm.

You can watch all the U-19 and senior semi-finals on Friday and Saturday on FBC Sports channel.