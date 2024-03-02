Nacebe shines for Naitasiri

[Source: Supplied]

Former Nadroga flyhalf Peceli Nacebe helped Naitasiri to a 25-19 win over Tailevu in round two of Skipper Cup at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Nacebe was instrumental in the win with his crafty and smart plays.

Naitasiri started their campaign with a converted try to Fijian Drua flanker Motikiai Murray before Tailevu it up 7-all after center Apisalome Bera crashed over the tryline.

The former Drua NRC flyhalf, Nacebe, sliced through the Tailevu defense in the 25th minute for Naitasiri’s second try.

Tailevu fullback Emori Tadulala added three penalties while his counterpart Senijiale Qiokata slotted another for a 17-16 lead to the Highlanders at halftime.

Naitasiri captain Asiveli Rokoua who copped a yellow card scored the only try of the second half with a penalty each to Qiokata and Tadulala.