More drama unfolds at FRU

The Fiji Rugby Union Annual General Meeting scheduled for Saturday in Lautoka is expected to be canceled.

FBC Sports has been reliably informed the AGM will not be held this week.

According to sources, the FRU Board members have agreed to resign.

New trustees are also expected to be announced next week.

The present FRU Trustees include Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, Alipate Naiorosui, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau and Dr Eddie McCaig.

Earlier today, the Suva Rugby Union’s rejected motion for the FRU AGM appeal hearing this afternoon was deferred.

It was initially to be held yesterday but moved to today.

According to the FRU constitution, the appeals committee has five working days to deliver its ruling.

This means the decision may be made beyond the AGM day if it was to be held on Saturday.