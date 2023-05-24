Momo signs for Drua

[ Source : USM Sapiac ]

France based winger Epeli Momo has signed for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Momo was earlier eyed by the Drua and was not available at the time which was why the franchise opted for Eroni Sau.

The hard running winger played for the Fiji Under 20’s in 2018 and 2019 alongside Drua captain Meli Derenalagi.

Article continues after advertisement

He featured for the Fiji Warriors in 2019 and the Fijian Latui in 2020.

His impressive performances for both the Warriors and Latui earned him a call up to join the Fiji 7s squad under Gareth Baber.

Momo returns home after a three-year stint with French Pro D2 club Montauban.

Fijian Drua General Manager Rugby, Nico Andrade welcomed the 23-year-old back home and says Momo is no stranger to Fijian rugby having come through the FRU high performance pathway.

Meanwhile, the Drua faces Moana Pasifika on Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 2:05pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.