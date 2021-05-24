Home

Rugby

Mom in tears after Cirikidaveta met dad for first time

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 27, 2022 4:42 pm
Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta [Photo: Supplied]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta’s mom was overwhelmed with emotions after watching a video clip of her son meeting his dad for the first time.

It took Te Ahiwaru the man they call ‘Big T’ 24 years to finally meet his father.

Dad Eroni Cirikidaveta returned to Fiji from New Zealand before Cirikidaveta was born and mum Vicky Nukunuku had to raise their son.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to FBC Sports from New Zealand, Nukunuku says she never stopped her son from learning about his Fijian heritage.

When Cirikidaveta was signed by the Drua, his mom knew there was no stopping him.

She says the wait is now over after his son informed him about the emotional father and son moment.

“I watched it so many times, I am getting a headache from crying, crying joys of tears because it has been a long time coming.”

Cirikidaveta says though his father was not always in the picture, he’s grateful that they’ve finally met.

“Just seeing him going off for a big hug, I felt like I was at home and my shoulders dropped and hugging my dad for the first time. It felt like we were hugging forever. He was really proud of me and was just saying my son. “

Cirikidaveta made his Super Rugby debut for the Drua in their first match against the Waratahs where they lost 40-10.

Meanwhile, the Drua will play the Highlanders at 4.35pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.


[Source: Facebook]

