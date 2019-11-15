Mocenacagi and brothers to join Nadroga for Skipper Cup

Fiji 7s brothers Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Isoa and Kavekini Tabu will join the Nadroga side for the Skipper Cup this season.

This has been confirmed by Nadroga Rugby Union President Tiko Matawalu.

Matawalu says at the moment three Fiji 7s extended squad members are training with the side including Apenisa Cakaubalavu, Rusiate Nasove and Peceli Nacebe.

“We also been approached by the three brothers from Navosa, Mocenacagi brothers and they haven’t marched into training at the moment we only have three players who are here with us”.

The former Nadroga skipper and Flying Fijians prop adds they have been approached to engage the sevens players since the remaining World Series rounds have been cancelled.

“We had a meeting yesterday with national 7s coach and there’s some protocols to follow which all unions have been asked to follow in regards to engaging them in the Skipper Cup”.

Nadroga host Suva at Lawaqa Park in round one of the Skipper Cup and first Farebrother challenge on the 25th of this month.