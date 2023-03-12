Moana Pasifika let it slip despite late two-man advantage

[Source: 1News]

The Western Force have overcome the late dismissals of two players to score a match-winning penalty after the final siren in a remarkable 21-18 victory over Moana Pasifika at HBF Park.

The scores were level at 18-18 in Saturday night’s Super Rugby Pacific match when the Force had Ollie Callan red carded in the 73rd minute and Siosifa Amone also then sent off with a yellow three minutes later.

But instead of wilting under the numerical disadvantage, the 13-man Force pulled off a series of clutch plays at the death to secure the win in front of 6497 fans.

Scrumhalf Issak Fines won a crucial penalty at the breakdown to give the Force good field position, and although Bryce Hegarty’s 45-metre penalty attempt in the 79th minute missed, the home side kept pushing.

A smother from Tim Anstee put Moana under the pump and forced a knock-on error, and the Force won a scrum penalty after the final siren.

Hegarty nailed the penalty from eight metres away straight in front to secure the win.