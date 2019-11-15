Mental fitness worry for Lautoka

Mental fitness is something the Lautoka side lacks and will seriously look at in the last six rounds of the Skipper Cup.

The Maroons manager Joseph Sikuri is concerned after the side lost their fifth match over the weekend to Naitasiri.

Lautoka is sixth on the competition table with 15 points from three wins and five losses.

Article continues after advertisement

Sikuri says having a professional to tune the players mentally should be considered.

“Having a sports psychologist in getting the right attitude and personality when come 80 minutes so because once you get the mindset correct everything will fall into place whatever the coaches had prepared during the week so it’s some poor decision makings that we lost out.”



Lautoka will play Tailevu this week.

In other games, Nadi takes on Naitasiri, Yasawa hosts Suva and Nadroga meets Namosi.