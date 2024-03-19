Matarugu glad to be back

Vika Matarugu

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua hooker Vika Matarugu is excited to be back with the Super W champions and anticipates a challenging season as they aim to defend their title.

After a year with the Melbourne Rebels, Matarugu is grateful for the chance to be back with the winning squad.

She says she is eager to contribute and help secure the title for the third consecutive year.

“I believe that we will be able to win the title again this year, the team have been working closely together and we have collectively agreed to work our hardest for the title this year.”

The former Dilkusha Methodist High School student adds that they’ll finish the season strong with the addition of talented new players to the team.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and women’s team will host the Waratahs for a double-header this weekend at Churchill Park in Lautoka, with matches scheduled for 1:05 pm and 3:35 pm, respectively.

You can also catch the LIVE action on the FBC Sports HD channel.