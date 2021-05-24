Home

Rugby

Masi leaves for Australia to join Cowboys

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
October 29, 2021 12:00 pm
Fiji 7s Olympic gold-medalist Iosefo Masi bidding his mother farewell before leaving for Australia. [Source: Eastern Saints Rugby]

Fiji 7s Olympic gold-medalist Iosefo Masi is on his way to Australia to join the North Queensland Cowboys.

Masi was farewelled by family and friends at the Nadi International Airport earlier today.

The Waitabu villager from Taveuni along with former Fiji 7s rep Taniela Sadrugu are joining the Cowboys on Train and Replacement contracts.

In September, the Cowboys confirmed the pair will join team up with them for pre-season in November and will train full-time alongside the NRL squad for the duration of the 2022 season.

Following the pre-season, both players will be allocated to one of the Cowboys’ three feeder clubs in the Queensland Cup but will remain training alongside North Queensland’s NRL squad mid-week.

According to the Cowboys Masi shapes as a versatile outside back in his transition to rugby league and will spend time training at wing, centre, and fullback.

Sadrugu has played the majority of his rugby career as a flanker and will be trained as a forward upon joining the Cowboys.

